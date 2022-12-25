How to properly dispose of Christmas boxes and wrappings in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Between Thanksgiving and New Years, the city sees a big increase in materials coming into their facilities.

But not all of it is going to the proper place.

“We see a lot of what we call ‘wish-cycling.’ People that aren’t sure if a material can be recycled properly, so they just throw it in their cart and assume that it’s going to get sorted out,” says Matt O’Connell, Recycling Coordinator for the City of Omaha. “So what that can end up doing is cause contamination for some of the other valuable commodities, or it can end up causing a lot of material to be contaminated and go to the landfill.”

Cardboard boxes are ok to recycle, just make sure you flatten them.

Gift boxes should be broken down.

“As long as they don’t have foil, glitter, or any plastic coating, those can be recycled as well. So just make sure you’re breaking those down and also re-using them.”

When it comes to paper and gift bags, plain or printed is ok to recycle. But anything with foil or glitter or plastic lining cannot be.

“One of the best things you can do is buy the craft paper, which we’re seeing more and more. It’s typically white or brown. It kind of looks like a brown paper sack. That is absolutely recyclable.”

You can also make sure you’re buying wrapping paper with recycled content.

Ribbons and bows are a big no for recycling, but they still see them coming through their facilities.

“That can get tangled into the processing equipment at the recycling center. It gets bound up with the equipment and they have to shut the entire facility down numerous times a day and a worker has to go manually out there with a knife or scissors and physically cut those. So it’s a dangerous task and it really slows down the processing.”

Glass can be recycled at any of the drop-off sites with the purple bins, but it cannot go in the green-lid cart.

The city also asks that you don’t bag your recyclables.

With such an influx of material after the holidays, the contractor has added more trucks and drivers to help. The city is still asking residents to be patient.

“If you could hold onto your material for just a few days, let them get caught up. If the container is full, either check another site or hold onto it and check back in a day or two and give them a chance to get caught up. Please don’t leave any material on the ground. We do consider that illegal dumping.”

Aside from the increase in materials, O’Connell says they also see an increase in food waste.

“That’s a challenge because there’s a lot more parties, a lot more family gatherings, and people tend to make a lot more. One thing you can do is try to think about how many people you’re going to have over and are you really going to consume everything that you make,” says O’Connell.

If you have any questions about what can be recycled and what can’t, you can check with Wasteline Omaha.

Christmas trees can also be recycled.

The city operates a number of recycling drop-off sites for real Christmas trees.

All dropped off trees are taken to their Oma-Gro composting facility, where they are chipped and then become compost.

The sites opened Dec. 24 and closes Tuesday, Jan. 10.

Remember, you have to take your tree there yourself.

Make sure to remove any lights, ornaments, stands, and garland. You cannot recycle Christmas string lights throughout the city. There is a different option to recycle them through Scrap Central.

Flocked trees are ok.

If you don’t have the means to haul your tree off to one of these sites, you can still cut up your tree and fit it in your black lid waste bin – but remember that will not go to the composting facility and instead will go to the landfill.

Artificial trees are not accepted at these drop-off sites or in your recycling bin.

If you’re looking to get rid of your fake tree, try reaching out to a nearby thrift store or nonprofit to see if they’ll accept it.

