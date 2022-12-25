Douglas County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman
Published: Dec. 25, 2022 at 2:23 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A woman has been missing since Thursday.
According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, 55-year-old Monica Helm was last seen Thursday, Dec. 22 at roughly 1 p.m. near her home around 93rd Avenue and Redick Avenue.
Monica has black hair and brown eyes. She’s 5-foot-4 and 180 pounds. She is known to drive a gray 2009 Hyundai Sonata with Nebraska plate WZI 988.
Anyone who might know her location is asked to contact the Douglas County Sheriff’s tip line at 402-444-6000, or call 911.
