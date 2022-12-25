David’s Weekend Forecast - Cold Sunday, a few flurries possible

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Clear skies Saturday evening around the metro with cold conditions. Temperatures did “warm” into the teens for the afternoon hours, an improvement over the past few days. Clear skies will stick with us for the evening hours with temperatures falling back into the single digits. Wind chills will remain between 0 and -10 degrees for the evening. Overnight, expect temperatures to fall back below zero with winds chills between -10 and -20 degrees.

Wind Chills Through Sunday Morning (WOWT)

It will be a frigid start to Sunday morning with below zero temperatures across the area. South winds will start to increase during the morning keeping wind chills below zero. We do see a little improvement by the afternoon as temperatures warm to around 20 degrees thanks to the south breeze, but wind chills remain in the single digits for most of the day.

Sunday's Forecast (WOWT)

A quick moving clipper system will bring a chance for some flurries to the area during the afternoon and evening, mainly after 4pm in the metro. Moisture is very limited with this system so I do not expect anyone to see more than a dusting, if that so impacts will be minimal. An inch or two of snow is possible in central Iowa, so keep that in mind if you are headed that way.

Light snow possible Sunday evening (WOWT)

A few flurries may linger into Monday morning, but some sunshine will return by the afternoon. Monday will be another cold day with highs only in the teens and breezy northwest winds. Wind chills will likely spend much of the day below zero once again. Things finally start to improve on Tuesday with highs climbing back into the 30s. We should make a run at the 40s on Wednesday, and then hold near 40 degrees or so through the New Year’s weekend. Our next chance for any moisture will come on Friday in the form of some light rain showers.

Temperatures Next Week (WOWT)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.