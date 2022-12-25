David’s Evening Forecast - Frigid Monday, a thaw later this week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A cold and mostly cloudy Christmas Day for the Omaha metro with around an inch of snow on the ground. That means it will go down in the record book as a white Christmas. A little bonus was a brief round of snow that moved in during the middle of the afternoon dropping a quick coating of snow across the area. While the snow didn’t add up to much, it did create some slick conditions for a short time. Temperatures have hovered in the teens, but may actually push into the low 20s during the early overnight before another arctic front arrives around Midnight.

Sunday Evening Forecast (WOWT)

Behind that front, gusty north winds will kick in and quickly drop temperatures out of the 20s and back into the single digits by early Monday morning. Wind gusts of 30-40mph will be possible, with the strongest winds just west of the Omaha metro. Strong winds will stick around through the morning, but should die down Monday afternoon.

Gusty Winds Tonight and Monday Morning (WOWT)

Patchy snow flurries will be possible once again as that arctic front moves through. Spotty flurries may last into early Monday, but little in the way of any accumulation is expected. Flurries should wind down very early in the day, with sunshine returning for the afternoon. Despite the sun, it will not be a warm day with highs only in the teens.

Monday's Forecast (WOWT)

Warmer weather finally enters the picture by Tuesday as a south wind and partly sunny skies help to warm us into the middle or upper 30s. The thaw continues on Wednesday with highs jumping into the 40s, and even upper 40s by Thursday. Temperatures should hold in the low 40s right through the New Year’s weekend. Our next chance for any moisture comes Friday night when we could see some rain showers.

Temperatures This Week (WOWT)

