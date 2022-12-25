Creighton prepares for Christmas showdown against DePaul

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It will be a unique Christmas afternoon for Creighton mens basketball, the Jays will play on the 25th of December for only the second time. The first game was a 92-61 loss at Seattle in 1953. Sunday’s game will start at 3:30 p.m. and be televised by FOX following the Packers Dolphins game. The BIG EAST was looking for volunteers back in the spring.

“Before we made any decisions, I texted our starting five ask them their thoughts on it. To a man they were like we would love to do it, they think about NBA on Christmas day how cool it is, there’s not a lot of college basketball on Christmas day, they were all about it. Marcus and I made sure we got Father’s blessing, he was in favor of it as well. I think our fans will embrace it, I think by 3:30 p.m. on Christmas afternoon you’re kind of looking around for something to do anyway,” said Head Coach Greg McDermott.

Creighton has won 16 straight against DePaul, that is the third longest streak against any team in Jays history. With a win, the Bluejays will match their 17 game streak against South Dakota that happened from 1918-1936. The only streak longer is an 18 game run against Grinnell from 1926-1937.

