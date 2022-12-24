Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - Dec. 23

(WOWT) - Below are WOWT’s most watched videos, most clicked stories, and most engaged social media posts for the week ending Friday, Dec. 23.

WOWT’s Top 6 videos

Even before there were chairlifts and Sno-Cats, locals found their way up and down the slopes of Mt. Crescent.

6 News WOWT Live at 10

Hundreds were told to leave their homes after an Omaha apartment complex was condemned by the city.

U-Hauls are assisting tenants who have yet to leave their apartments following the city declaring them unsafe.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that a body has been found — but not yet identified — as their investigation into the disappearance of Cari Allen continues.

A body has been found in Topeka, Kansas, believed to be that of missing Omaha woman Cari Allen.

The Huskers 2023 class has grown to 19 high school players and one of the commitments is the highest rated player in the class.

6 News WOWT Live at 10

A search was executed at an Omaha City Councilman’s home in relation to an investigation.

A councilman's home is searched in an investigation

A valuable Huskers player says he turns down NIL deals to focus on football.

A valuable Huskers player doesn't receive any money for his name, image, or likeness

WOWT’s Top 6 stories

WOWT’s Top 6 most engaged posts

6. I-80 crashes

5. Principal Elf on the Shelf

4. Football player pays off layaways

3. Student swimmer breaks record

2. Huskers highest rated player

1. Huskers player turning down NIL deals

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.