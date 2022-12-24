Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - Dec. 23

This week’s most-viewed coverage included an update in a missing person case, a condemned apartment complex, and a Huskers player’s decision to turn down NIL deals.
6 News WOWT is on your side, bringing you the latest local news, weather, and sports.
6 News WOWT is on your side, bringing you the latest local news, weather, and sports.(WOWT)
By Jacob Comer
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 11:02 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WOWT) - Below are WOWT’s most watched videos, most clicked stories, and most engaged social media posts for the week ending Friday, Dec. 23.

WOWT’s Top 6 videos

6. Snowblowers working overtime as a new era opens at Mt. Crescent

Even before there were chairlifts and Sno-Cats, locals found their way up and down the slopes of Mt. Crescent.

6 News WOWT Live at 10

5. Inspectors condemn Legacy Crossing apartments

Hundreds were told to leave their homes after an Omaha apartment complex was condemned by the city.

U-Hauls are assisting tenants who have yet to leave their apartments following the city declaring them unsafe.

4. Body found in Kansas connected to Omaha missing persons’ case

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that a body has been found — but not yet identified — as their investigation into the disappearance of Cari Allen continues.

A body has been found in Topeka, Kansas, believed to be that of missing Omaha woman Cari Allen.

3. Mason Goldman commits to Nebraska

The Huskers 2023 class has grown to 19 high school players and one of the commitments is the highest rated player in the class.

6 News WOWT Live at 10

2. FBI agents search Omaha City Councilman’s home

A search was executed at an Omaha City Councilman’s home in relation to an investigation.

A councilman's home is searched in an investigation

1. Huskers most valued player receives no NIL money

A valuable Huskers player says he turns down NIL deals to focus on football.

A valuable Huskers player doesn't receive any money for his name, image, or likeness

WOWT’s Top 6 stories

This week's top stories
1. FBI serves warrants at homes of Omaha Police officers, Councilman Palermo
2. 6 Exclusive: Nebraska’s Trey Palmer turns down NIL deals to focus on football
3. Omaha area school districts issue closings for Wednesday
4. Omaha apartment residents displaced due to severe code violations
5. Body found in Topeka as authorities continue investigating Cari Allen’s disappearance
6. Huskers land three commitments with signing day coming Wednesday

WOWT’s Top 6 most engaged posts

6. I-80 crashes

5. Principal Elf on the Shelf

4. Football player pays off layaways

3. Student swimmer breaks record

2. Huskers highest rated player

1. Huskers player turning down NIL deals

CATCH UP
Top 6 for week ending Dec. 16
Top 6 for week ending Dec. 9
Top 6 for week ending Dec. 2
Top 6 for week ending Nov. 25
Top 6 in November 2022
Top 6 in 2021

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cari Allen, 43, of Omaha, was confirmed dead Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, following an autopsy...
Missing Omaha mother Cari Allen confirmed dead
FBI Omaha served a warrant at the home of Councilman Vinny Palermo, right, on the morning of...
FBI serves warrants at homes of Omaha Police officers, Councilman Palermo
Some residents displaced from a condemned apartment complex are given large bills
Legal help offered after Legacy Crossing tenants slapped with high outstanding charges
Nebraska State Sen. Beau Ballard
Ricketts, Pillen announce Nebraska state senator appointment
Cox Omaha blames cable outages on cold weather

Latest News

A fire at a popular restaurant kept crews busy Friday afternoon
Crews respond to fire at popular Bellevue restaurant Friday
A fire at a popular restaurant kept crews busy Friday afternoon
Fire at popular Bellevue restaurant shuts down traffic
Today's Forecast
David’s Morning Forecast - Frigid once again, slow improvement today
Frigid once again, slow improvement today