Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - Dec. 23
This week’s most-viewed coverage included an update in a missing person case, a condemned apartment complex, and a Huskers player’s decision to turn down NIL deals.
(WOWT) - Below are WOWT’s most watched videos, most clicked stories, and most engaged social media posts for the week ending Friday, Dec. 23.
WOWT’s Top 6 videos
6. Snowblowers working overtime as a new era opens at Mt. Crescent
Even before there were chairlifts and Sno-Cats, locals found their way up and down the slopes of Mt. Crescent.
5. Inspectors condemn Legacy Crossing apartments
Hundreds were told to leave their homes after an Omaha apartment complex was condemned by the city.
4. Body found in Kansas connected to Omaha missing persons’ case
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that a body has been found — but not yet identified — as their investigation into the disappearance of Cari Allen continues.
3. Mason Goldman commits to Nebraska
The Huskers 2023 class has grown to 19 high school players and one of the commitments is the highest rated player in the class.
2. FBI agents search Omaha City Councilman’s home
A search was executed at an Omaha City Councilman’s home in relation to an investigation.
1. Huskers most valued player receives no NIL money
A valuable Huskers player says he turns down NIL deals to focus on football.
