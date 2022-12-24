Nebraska-based Arbor Day Foundation encourages Christmas tree recycling

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - When the holidays wrap up, organizations encourage you to recycle your Christmas tree.

Wasteline Omaha says Christmas trees can be disposed of between Dec. 24 and Jan. 10 in several locations across the city during daylight hours.

Recycled trees stay out of landfills and can help the environment much more quickly than if they sat around decomposing slowly.

According to the Arbor Day Foundation, a global nonprofit based in Nebraska, real Christmas trees are recycled in several ways that help the environment.

Chipped into mulch and spread across city parks and playgrounds: Pine needles which are full of nutrients are also added to compost.

Dropped into lakes or ponds for fish to habitat: Algae slowly begins to form on the tree, providing nutrients for fish.

Placed in state parks as habitats for birds: The brush can protect birds from the cold and wind.

Serve as natural soil erosion barriers: A dry tree makes for a good foundation along a bank or sand dune.

Support zoos and wildlife sanctuaries: The evergreens are great for animal enrichment. Goats and other animals can eat the trees, and larger animals like elephants can play with them.

The National Christmas Tree Association says 25 to 30 million Americans buy real Christmas trees each year, and there are more than 4,000 local Christmas tree recycling programs across the country.

