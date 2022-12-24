Keep cold cars going and maybe avoid towing in the Metro

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - You’re from the Midwest. You have good tires and know to warm up your car before heading out. But this isn’t your ordinary metro weather.

“Absolutely, ridiculously cold.”

Roger Kreikemeier’s been answering calls to get conked out cars going, or towing them to safety, for 12 years as owner of 3B’s Towing in Omaha. He’s never seen anything quite like this week’s three days of dangerous wind chill.

“Tons of calls, I’ve probably turned away maybe more calls than we can handle,” he said before towing an SUV that wouldn’t start from a Maple Avenue grocery store parking lot. “People probably are a little underprepared, didn’t realize it was gonna be quite this brutal. Keeping the trucks running is a job in itself.”

Modern vehicles with bells and whistles can have their own issues. Kaizen general manager Ricky Tran points out that sensors may cause some shutdowns or go into emergency modes at extremely low temperatures. No matter the make, model or year, air pressure, topped off fluids and a full tank of gas are critical. And warm itup as long as you can.

“Your car mechanically works harder (in extreme cold),” Tran said. “The joints, kind of like in the human body, your joints are a little bit more achy and harder to get moving, very similar to your car.”

And even if you feel comfortable on the road, he says it doesn’t mean the guy in the lanes around you is comfortable or can even see you through foggy windows.

“Do the neighborly thing,” Tran said. “Just already with the little bit of snow that we’ve seen, a lot of cars are just so eager to get on the road, get home, get somewhere warm, they’re not keeping in mind that hey, visibility’s a big thing.”

And if you escape this week’s winter blast without a scratch, both Tran and Kreikemeier advise that you don’t sleep on it.

“Winterize your vehicle, which is almost an antiquated term now,” Tran advises. “Get your tires checked, make sure your fluids are where they need to be, checking your wiper blades, things like that because with this frigid cold it is freezing your wiper blade to your windshield, even though you could come through and scrape it, its gonna hurt the rubber that’s on the blade.”

Tran said as soon as you can, get the hose out and wash all the brine, salt and sludge from the bottom of your car before it creates bigger problems. He advises paying the extra dollar at the car wash for undercoating treatment, too.

“It is corrosive to your undercoating and it does hurt your vehicle, not just necessarily a cosmetic perspective,” Tran said. “It does hurt the suspension and components like that where its eroding away that coating that’s keeping those metal components in tact.”

Roger’s 3B’s Towing is a family business, and helping people is at the center of his efforts. So days like Friday when he can’t get to every call can be bittersweet.

“That’s probably the most disheartening thing is to listen to people on the other end (of the phone) when we say ‘m’am, I’m sorry we can’t get to you’ or ‘sir, we can’t get to you today.’ That’s probably the most disheartening feeling a guy can have, but on the flip side (there are) the people that are very happy to see us and help them out, and that’s a good feeling.”

