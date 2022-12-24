Huskers attract a transfer center from Arizona State, Erik Chinander heads to Boise State

By Joe Nugent
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 6:20 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Huskers are looking for a center and Ben Scott might be the answer. The transfer from Arizona State is headed to Lincoln after starting for three seasons at center and tackle for the Sun Devils. He’s also from the same town, Honolulu, as Huskers offensive line coach Donovan Raiola.

Former Huskers defensive coordinator Erik Chinander is headed to Boise State to coach the Broncos defensive line and be their defensive run game coordinator. Erik has experience in that part of the country coaching at Oregon for five seasons. “Erik coaches an aggressive style of defense that fits well as we continue to grow our program,” Boise State Head Coach Andy Avalos said. “He brings a ton of experience at the college and pro level and I can’t wait for him to get to know our players.”

