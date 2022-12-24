Governor-elect Jim Pillen announces resignation from University of Nebraska Board of Regents

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Governor-elect Jim Pillen is officially resigning from his seat on the University of Nebraska Board of Regents.

Pillen announced Friday he will resign from the Board of Regents, effective Jan. 4, 2023.

“It has been an extraordinary honor to serve as a member of the Board of Regents,” said Governor-elect Pillen. “I am proud of our work to control spending and expand opportunities for the next generation of Nebraska students during my time on the board. I look forward to the next chapter of my public service to the people of Nebraska.”

Pillen was first elected to the Board of Regents in 2012 and was re-elected in 2018. He became the Vice Chairman in 2019 and the Chairman in 2020.

After being sworn in as Governor, Pillen says he plans to take applications to fill the Board of Regents seat.

