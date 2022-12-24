Governor-elect Jim Pillen announces resignation from University of Nebraska Board of Regents

(WOWT)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 12:14 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Governor-elect Jim Pillen is officially resigning from his seat on the University of Nebraska Board of Regents.

Pillen announced Friday he will resign from the Board of Regents, effective Jan. 4, 2023.

“It has been an extraordinary honor to serve as a member of the Board of Regents,” said Governor-elect Pillen. “I am proud of our work to control spending and expand opportunities for the next generation of Nebraska students during my time on the board. I look forward to the next chapter of my public service to the people of Nebraska.”

RELATED: Inaugural ball for Governor-elect Pillen set for Jan. 7

Pillen was first elected to the Board of Regents in 2012 and was re-elected in 2018. He became the Vice Chairman in 2019 and the Chairman in 2020.

After being sworn in as Governor, Pillen says he plans to take applications to fill the Board of Regents seat.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cari Allen, 43, of Omaha, was confirmed dead Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, following an autopsy...
Missing Omaha mother Cari Allen confirmed dead
FBI Omaha served a warrant at the home of Councilman Vinny Palermo, right, on the morning of...
FBI serves warrants at homes of Omaha Police officers, Councilman Palermo
Some residents displaced from a condemned apartment complex are given large bills
Legal help offered after Legacy Crossing tenants slapped with high outstanding charges
Nebraska State Sen. Beau Ballard
Ricketts, Pillen announce Nebraska state senator appointment
Cox Omaha blames cable outages on cold weather

Latest News

Federal court sentences Omaha postal carrier to probation for throwing out mail
Dozens of real Christmas trees line a lot before being purchased for the holiday season
Nebraska-based Arbor Day Foundation encourages Christmas tree recycling
6 News WOWT is on your side, bringing you the latest local news, weather, and sports.
Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - Dec. 23
A fire at a popular restaurant kept crews busy Friday afternoon
Crews respond to fire at popular Bellevue restaurant Friday