Friday Dec. 23 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 4th pediatric death among 5 dead

Below are today's updates from data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa.

Nebraska data snapshot

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services provides COVID-19 data updates generally each week via its Respiratory Illness Dashboard, found on the Nebraska Public Health Atlas. That dashboard does not include data on COVID-19 hospitalizations or deaths, hospital capacity, or vaccinations.

CASES & POSITIVITY: Testing numbers across the state declined in the week ending Dec. 17, with 20,696 tests conducted, compared to an adjusted 21,593 conducted the week prior. In the same time period, positivity rates fell from an adjusted 13.6% to 12.6%. Positivity rates in recent weeks have been higher than they were at the same time this year in 2021 and 2020.

About a month ago, it was 14.9%; two months ago, it was 8.7%. The highest recorded positivity rates during the course of the COVID-19 pandemic have been 23.2% at the end of April 2020 and 23.4% in mid-January 2022.

Influenza numbers, also available on the dashboard, have continued to see increases in recent weeks. The positivity rate as of Dec. 17 was 36.2% among 8,801 tests conducted.

RSV numbers have been declining. RSV positivity fell from an adjusted 8.5% to 7.5% in the past week among an increasing number of tests. Last week, 5,332 tests were conducted compared to 5,144 test conducted the week before.

Pottawattamie County data snapshot

The following information is from data dated Tuesday on the Iowa Department of Public Health website, which no longer includes hospitalization and hospital capacity data.

DEATHS: The IDPH website indicates the county reported one COVID-19 death in the past week, bringing the pandemic death toll there to 346 people. The health department does not provide any demographic information or vaccination status for COVID-19 deaths.

The website also shows the pandemic death toll for all of Iowa is 10,387 people, and increase of 44 people in the past week.

CASES: The county’s pandemic totals are at 32,308 positive tests; and 27,502 cases.

The website also shows that the average per 100,000 people in the county is 116.9 cases; and that 109 positive tests were reported in the past seven days.

Douglas County update

The Douglas County Health Department reports COVID-19 data twice weekly, issuing updated stats on Mondays and Thursdays.

DEATHS: The local health department again reported five COVID-19 deaths including one pediatric death on Friday — the county’s second such death this week and fourth to date.

“This young person had multiple underlying conditions,” the DCHD release states.

The other deaths reported were older than age 80.

“One man and three women over the age of 80 have died. All of them had been vaccinated, but their current vaccination status is not known,” the release states.

Douglas County’s COVID-19 death toll now stands at 1,243 people.

CASES: DCHD reported Monday that 818 new COVID-19 cases had been confirmed since Monday’s report. That number includes another backlog of case reports from a local testing facility.

The DCHD dashboard indicated the rolling seven-day average per 100,000 people was at 189.2 cases as of Thursday, but that also included a backlog of several months’ worth of confirmed cases reported Dec. 14.

The latest recent cases bring the local pandemic total to 177,622 cases.

POSITIVITY RATE: The DCHD dashboard on Friday indicated the community level is now at “high,” which mirrors wastewater data reported by the county earlier this month.

The DCHD COVID-19 dashboard indicates the local positivity rate shot up to 24.6% as of Saturday, compared to 14.4% reported a week prior. That percentage comes from a total of 8,034 tests processed, up from about 6,400 tests recorded in each of the two weeks prior.

About a month ago, positivity was 11.4%; about two months ago, it was 10.2%. About a year ago, it was 10.3%.

HOSPITALIZATIONS: As of Wednesday, area hospitals were caring for 155 adult COVID-19 patients, down from 166 reported Monday. Of the current patients, six were in pediatrics, nine adults remained in ICUs, and three patients were on ventilators.

Additionally, two adult patients were awaiting the results of a COVID-19 test.

A year ago, DCHD was reporting 286 area COVID-19 hospitalizations.

HOSPITAL CAPACITY: Area hospital capacity fluctuates according to staffing levels. As of Thursday, hospitals were 82% full with 302 beds available, up from 170 reported Monday. Area ICUs were 82% full with 52 beds available, down from 74 reported Monday. Pediatric ICUs were 86% full with seven beds available, the same as reported Monday. A year ago, local hospitals were 90% full with 138 beds available, ICUs were 93% full with 22 beds available, and pediatric ICUs were 85% full with 19 beds available.

VACCINATIONS: The data on the DCHD dashboard no changes in any vaccination data. To date, 10,309 pediatric doses — for ages 6 months to 4 years — have been administered in the county, resulting in 10.1% of Douglas County children in that age group being fully vaccinated.

Vaccination numbers among other age groups are at 68.8% of all Douglas County residents are vaccinated with 61.7% of eligible residents, ages 12 and older, receiving their booster or additional doses. Of youth ages 5-11, 42.4% are vaccinated; and 70.4% of county youth ages 12-17 are fully vaccinated.

VACCINATIONS

Retail pharmacies

Vaccine sign-ups: Baker’s | CVS | Hy-Vee | Kohll’s | Kubat | Medicine Man Pharmacy | Sam’s Club | ViaRx | Walmart

Douglas County

Douglas County Health Department has a list of all available COVID-19 vaccination clinics on its website. All clinics are open to the public for any approved shot in the vaccination series as indicated. Those planning to get a booster shot should bring their vaccination card.

About Text Nebraska

The Douglas County Health Department is encouraging residents who test positive for COVID-19 to cooperate with Text Nebraska in order to help prevent further spread of the virus.

If you are age 19 or older, have recently tested positive for COVID-19, and provided a cell number when registering for your test, you will likely receive a text message from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services phone number 1-844-774-7604 that prompts you to take a survey. Adding that number to your phone’s directory will assure that your phone or provider doesn’t mark it as a spam call.

“It is not spam and is safe to respond,” DCHD said in a Thursday news release, noting that the survey is completely digital and doesn’t require you to speak with anyone.

“Text Nebraska is the next step in contact tracing, and this is where you can help,” Health Director Dr. Lindsay Huse said in the release. “Your response is needed as the number of cases makes it impossible for our staff to keep up with the demand.”

Did you take an at-home test? Self-report your at-home test result Fill out the Douglas County Health Department form to assist with virus activity data and contact tracing.

Report home test results

Douglas County Health Department on Monday urged residents to report the results of their home COVID-19 tests to them online at douglascountyhealth.com.

“Look for the blue box labeled ‘Report A COVID-19 Home Test,’ then follow the instructions,” the health department requests.

In-home appointments

DCHD is helping those homebound to get vaccinated, scheduling in-home appointments for all three adult vaccination varieties, for any shot in the series.

To arrange this, call the DCHD information helpline at 402-444-3400.

OneWorld child vaccination clinics

OneWorld offers COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters for ages 5 and older at the following clinics:

Walk-ins are accepted on a first-come, first-served basis; or you can call 402-734-4110 to make an appointment.

Children’s Hospital

Children’s Hospital offers COVID-19 vaccinations for its patients via Children’s Connect Health Portal.

“Families of non-Children’s patients can schedule by calling 402-955-SHOT,” according to the hospital’s website.

Nebraska Medicine

Nebraska Medicine is offering COVID-19 vaccinations at clinics in several retail pharmacies and health centers around the Omaha-metro.

NebMed will provide vaccinations by appointment at:

For those looking for walk-in appointments, Pfizer vaccinations will be available at these outpatient pharmacies:

Bellevue Health Center , located at , located at 25th Street and Highway 370 , will offer vaccinations from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday; and from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays

Durham Outpatient Center, located at , located at 45th and Emile streets , will offer vaccinations from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. weekdays; and from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on the weekends

Novavax vaccinations are available at these outpatient pharmacies:

Lauritzen Outpatient Center , located at 40th and Leavenworth streets, from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays

UNL Health Center, located at 550 N. 19th St. in Lincoln, from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays and 9 a.m.-noon

Pfizer vaccinations for children ages 6-12 are available at Lauritzen Outpatient Center, located at 40th and Leavenworth streets, from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays.

Around Omaha

SOUTH OMAHA: Testing and vaccinations are available at OneWorld, located at 4920 S. 30th St. Call 402-734-4110 to make an appointment for vaccinating anyone age 12 and older.

CHARLES DREW HEALTH CENTER: Call 402-451-3553 to schedule an appointment.

CHURCH CLINIC: Metropolitan Community Church of Omaha will host a walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. No ID is required, but a parent or guardian must be present at the clinic with teens ages 12-18.

MCC FORT OMAHA: Vaccinations also will be distributed Mondays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Metropolitan Community College’s Fort Omaha campus, located at 5300 N. 30th St. Appointments will be made through the county’s vaccination registry.

TOTAL WELLNESS: DCHD has been working with Total Wellness, located at 9320 H Court, to establish a vaccination clinic from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.

VETERANS: Any eligible veterans can obtain COVID-19 vaccinations or boosters at the Omaha VA Medical Center’s COVID-19 vaccination clinics’ walk-in hours from 8 a.m.-2:45 p.m. weekdays. Appointments can also be scheduled online.

Sarpy/Cass health district

The Sarpy/Cass Health Department has lists scheduled vaccination clinics for all COVID-19 vaccine doses, including pediatric and infant doses, in its health district, noting that most are by appointment.

The health department offers the first and second doses of Pfizer and Modern vaccines, Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) single doses, and booster doses of all three vaccines.

To make an appointment, call 833-998-2275 or 531-249-1873.

The health department offers immunization clinics at Midlands Medical Building One, located at 11109 S 84th St, Suite 1820, in Papillion, NE 68046

4-7 p.m. on the first Thursday of the month

9 a.m.-noon on the second, third, and fourth Thursdays of the month

Pottawattamie County

The Pottawattamie County Public Health Department no longer hosts COVID-19 vaccination clinics, instead urging residents to receive their shots at area pharmacies.

Free take-home test kits are available at:

Pottawattamie County Public Health Department office, located at 600 S. Fourth St., Suite 100, in Council Bluffs

All Care Health Center, located at 902 S. Sixth St. in Council Bluffs

Super Saver Pharmacy, located at 1411 N Broadway in Council Bluffs

CHI Health Clinics

Methodist Health Clinics

Avoca Journal-Herald Newspaper

City Halls in Carson, Carter Lake, Macedonia, Oakland, Treynor, Underwood, and Walnut

Three Rivers health district

Three Rivers Public Health Department has walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics at:

Children ages 6 months to 4 years: From 9-11:30 a.m. Tuesdays at the Three Rivers office at 2400 N. Lincoln Ave. in Fremont.

Ages 5 and older: From 1-4 p.m. Tuesdays at the Three Rivers office at 2400 N. Lincoln Ave. in Fremont.

In Wahoo: The Three Rivers clinic in Lake Wanahoo, located at 1320 E. 31st St., is open to walk-ins from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the first and third Mondays of the month.

Off-line help

METHODIST HEALTH INFORMATION: The vaccine is available at most Methodist Physicians Clinic locations. Appointments for the vaccine are recommended and can be made by calling 402-354-CARE.

NEBRASKA VACCINE HOTLINE: Nebraskans can call 531-249-1873 or toll-free at 833-998-2275 for more information on the state’s COVID-19 vaccination process and to get assistance with signing up for a vaccination appointment.

DOUGLAS COUNTY HELPLINE: Local COVID-19 information, in Spanish and English, is available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays, except for holidays. Call 402-444-3400 for assistance.

IOWA VACCINE HOTLINE: Iowans who need help to find a vaccine appointment can call 211 for assistance or 1-800-244-7431. Older or home-bound Iowans can contact Connections Area Agency on Aging at 712-328-2540 or 1-800-432-9209. For multilingual assistance, call 1-877-558-2609.

NATIONAL HOTLINE: To check vaccine availability in your community, call the national COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-232-0233.

