Crews respond to fire at popular Bellevue restaurant Friday

BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - A fire at a popular restaurant kept crews busy Friday afternoon.

Crews responded to a fire at Nettie’s on Railroad Avenue in Bellevue Friday around 4:30 p.m.

The blaze produced a large amount of thick smoke. All lanes of Railroad Avenue near the 7100 block had to be shut down so crews could battle the flames.

An employee who didn’t want to go on camera told 6 News a spark from the gas fireplace started the fire.

Everyone got out quickly and nobody was injured.

Along with Bellevue crews, firefighters from Omaha and Offutt also responded.

