Federal court sentences Omaha postal carrier to probation for throwing out mail

Dec. 23 roundup from federal court in Omaha
(KTVF)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 12:21 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Below is a roundup of sentences handed down last week in federal court in Omaha, according to updates Monday from acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell.

The acting U.S. Attorney’s office in Omaha reminds the public that there is no parole in the federal system.

Matthew J. Doherty II, 36, of Omaha, was sentenced Monday by Judge Michael D. Nelson to two years of probation for desertion of mail. Doherty, employed as a mail carrier at the time, allegedly threw out at least 46 pieces of mail in a dumpster in Tekamah, instead of returning it to the post office. The case was investigated by the United States Postal Service Office of the Inspector General.

Zachary Peterson, 36, of Weissert, Nebraska, was sentenced Wednesday by Judge Brian C. Buescher to eight years and four months in prison for receipt of child pornography. Peterson allegedly received links on his Yahoo email account to MEGA files. One of the links had nearly 80 videos of child porn. Peterson also allegedly used the same email account to send images of child porn. In Feb. 2020 law enforcement obtained Peterson’s cellphone, which allegedly had 25 images of child porn on it.

Larry D. Brooks, 60, of Omaha, was sentenced Wednesday by Judge Brian C. Buescher to 10 years and 10 months in prison for one count of possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. In Feb. 2021 in Omaha, officers saw a GMC Yukon being driven with tail lights out. They did a traffic stop and found Brooks behind the wheel. A search of the car allegedly revealed three small bags of meth and a scale.

Kong Xiong, of Pak Chom, Thailand, was sentenced in federal court in Omaha on Tuesday by Judge Robert F. Rossiter, Jr. to seven years and six months in prison for distributing marijuana and selling firearms. In March 2021, Xiong allegedly met with a confidential informant in Kansas City, Kansas, and bought five pounds of marijuana and a gun. In April 2021, a confidential informant arranged to meet with an associate of Xiong to buy a gun and marijuana.

