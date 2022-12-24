Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Chilly but beginning to warm over Christmas

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After days of bitter cold we finally have relief in sight! Wind chills remain at dangerous levels overnight into Saturday morning but will ease in the afternoon thanks to lighter winds and temperatures back in the double digits.

Wind gusts lighten (wowt)

We’ll warm into Christmas Eve with a high of 13 degrees... 20s by Christmas Day. Neither day is warm, but they’ll be noticeably more comfortable than the last several.

Christmas forecast (wowt)

A quick moving system comes in from the N Sunday night bringing the potential for less than 1″ of snow to areas mainly NE of the Metro. This drops temperatures back to the teens Monday before our warmup resumes.

Christmas clipper (wowt)

We’ll finally be back above freezing Tuesday with 40s on track after that!

5 day forecast (wowt)

