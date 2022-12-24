David’s Morning Forecast - Frigid once again, slow improvement today

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Arctic air is still entrenched across the region this morning. We’ve seen some marginal improvement, temperatures starting off around or just below zero, a few degrees warmer than yesterday. Wind chills are still near -20° early today, but that’s a little better than the past couple days. A few clouds are pushing through this morning, but we should see a fair bit of sunshine this afternoon. That will give us a touch of a warm-up, highs should push into the mid-teens this afternoon. Not warmer by any stretch, but better than yesterday. Wind chills will still be below zero most of the day, but may briefly push above zero this afternoon. Slowly heading in the right direction.

Wind Chills Today (WOWT)

Skies should be generally clear overnight along with a continued northwest breeze. That will mean another very cold night, with lows dropping below zero once again by Sunday morning. The good news is that winds should be a little lighter to start off Sunday, so wind chills will not be as extreme. After some morning sun, clouds will increase throughout the day but a south wind should help to bump temperatures into the low to middle 20s. A quick moving clipper system will push into the area by the evening bringing a chance for some light snow or even a light wintry mix to the area. Moistures is very limited, so impacts in our area look minor with only a coating of snow at most excepted. A few spots in central Iowa could pick up an inch or two of snow if you are headed that way.

Light snow possible Sunday evening (WOWT)

Light flurries may linger into Monday as another push of frigid air follows that chance for snow. Temperatures on Monday may be in the 20s before sunrise but will spend most of the day in the teens with breezy conditions. A more substantial warm-up begins on Tuesday as partly sunny skies return along with highs in the middle 30s. We should make a run into the 40 by Wednesday and Thursday. Our next chance for any precipitation arrives Thursday into Friday, but it may actually come as rain as temperatures remain somewhat mild for the end of December.

Temperatures the next 5 days (WOWT)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.