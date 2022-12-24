Arrest made in Lincoln homicide

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -

The Lincoln Police Department has arrested a 23-year-old in connection with the homicide that police responded to early Friday morning near South 20th and Washington in Lincoln.

Karsen Rezac, 23 was arrested at 9:43 a.m. without incident, according to a release from the Police Department. He was arrested near South 28th Street and Tierra Drive in Lincoln. He was arrested for Second Degree Murder and Use of a Deadly Weapon to Commit a Felony.

38-year-old Kupo Mleya was found dead in a vehicle early Friday. His vehicle had crashed and he had gunshot wounds.

The investigation continues as police work to piece together a timeline events that led up to the homicide.

Updated copy of News Release. The arrest was made within 34 hours of the initial police response. pic.twitter.com/Lg1sAs3Wgh — Lincoln Police (@Lincoln_Police) December 24, 2022

