Watch your sprouts! Nebraska health departments issue salmonella warning

(WDTV)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 5:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - If you’re a fan of alfalfa sprouts, you might want to skip them locally for a while.

State and local health departments are currently investigating a cluster of illnesses caused by the bacteria Salmonella Typhimurium.

The known cases as of Friday all had eaten the sprouts between Dec. 4-15, either prepared at a restaurant or purchased themselves from a grocery store.

Those who have eaten some and experienced diarrhea shortly thereafter are asked to contact their local health department as soon as possible and call their doctor if they feel they need medical attention.

“Most people with Salmonella infection will recover within 4-7 days without antibiotics,” according to the Douglas County Health Department news release. “People with weakened immune systems, those over age 65, or under age 1 are at increased risk for severe Salmonella infections.”

The Nebraska departments of Health and Human Services and Agriculture are working with local health departments in Douglas, Sarpy, and Cass counties; as well Three Rivers Public Health Department.

