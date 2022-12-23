Southwest Power Pool reports record high energy use amid cold weather

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The frigid cold led to new energy use records and prompted Southwest Power Pool to issue advisories.

Southwest Power Pool is an organization that manages the electric grid across 17 states, including Nebraska.

According to the organization, Dec. 22 saw a new record for energy use, with a load exceeding 47,000 MW. The previous record was 43,661 MW on Feb. 15, 2021. Southwest Power Pool says the cold weather is leading to increased usage.

The high energy use urged the organization to briefly declare a Level 1 alert from 8:27 a.m. to 10 a.m. CT Friday. A Level 1 alert does not call for energy conservation but does mean all available generation is being used to meet regional demand. A Level 2 alert or higher would call for energy conservation tactics to prevent outages.

The Southwest Power Pool grid conditions chart shows current advisories and alerts (Southwest Power Pool)

On Dec. 22 the organization issued a resource advisory for the entire SPP Balancing Authority in the Eastern Interconnection. The advisory is expected to last until Dec. 25. A weather advisory was also issued for the SPP Reliability Coordination footprint at 8 p.m. on Dec. 21, and is expected to be lifted on Dec. 26.

The two advisories do not call for energy conservation but serve as a call for member utilities to follow certain procedures to keep things running smoothly.

Southwest Power Pool says customers should still follow any instructions from their local utilities.

