Several crashes Friday morning, NB JFK closed

JFK NB Closed
JFK NB Closed(wowt)
By Rusty Lord and Jaret Lansford
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 7:19 AM CST
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Frigid temperatures and increased traffic did not lend to any melting overnight. The thin layer of snow on the roads has led to numerous crashes included several one car spin outs. The worst of the issues is on NB JFK near Gilmore road where that crash has cause the road to be shut down at Chandler road as of 6:30am.

Several other major roads including many of the bridges and ramps are very slick this morning and have led to several crashes into the median and other vehicles. Several police departments are advising you to drive slower than normal while temperatures are so cold. Assessing damage and exchanging information in sub-zero temperatures with wind chills near -30 below can lead to frostbite in less than 20 minutes.

3 Day Forecast
6 First Alert Weather Day: Unrelenting cold continues today
First Alert Weather Day
Metro restaurants continue to deliver in frigid conditions
Metro restaurants continue delivering despite brutal cold