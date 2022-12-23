Omaha diaper bank helps parents hit hard by high prices

A local diaper bank is support families
By Johan Marin
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 4:54 PM CST
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Tegan Reed raised four children and she knows how expensive diapers are.

“About one in three families struggle with diaper need,” Reed said.

The cost can quickly decimate a parent’s bank account.

“It’s up to 14% of a low-income family’s budget per child for a low-income family each month.”

Reed is the executive director at the Nebraska Diaper Bank. She said when the diaper bank started it was just a food pantry. The two churches that created the pantry realized the community needed everyday resources.

“As we grew we started to meet the needs of Omaha so we changed our motto a little bit to pantry distribution, diaper distribution then we solely focused on diaper need.”

Now, they partner with different nonprofits to collect and distribute diapers to families.

“No parent has to drive miles and miles just to find diapers.”

Karen Benson has been helping at the diaper bank for a while.

“I was shopping for a baby shower present a few months ago and I was shocked how much a pack of diapers was in comparison to when I used to buy them for my kids,” Benson said.

Benson wants to make sure parents have enough diapers, so they’ll have one less thing to worry about.

“if that eases mom or dad’s pressure at this point of the year my efforts were worth it.”

Reed encourages parents who are in need to sign up for diapers.

