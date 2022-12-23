Nebraska State Patrol assists more than 500 stranded drivers amid cold weather

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Hundreds of drivers needed assistance from the Nebraska State Patrol and other agencies in recent days.

According to the Nebraska State Patrol, troopers responded to more than 500 weather-related incidents across the state during this week’s cold temperatures.

Wednesday saw troopers perform 211 motorist assists, while Thursday saw 306.

Nebraska State Patrol says that often troopers used their patrol vehicles to transport stranded drivers. Most situations were along I-80 and other high-traffic roads.

One instance near the South Dakota border saw two drivers stranded on a county road. Troopers had several unsuccessful attempts at reaching the drivers using track vehicles and plows. Eventually, members of the Oglala Sioux Tribe Search and Rescue used snowmobiles to reach the stranded drivers.

“This week’s snow, ice, and cold have played a major factor in the ability to travel,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “Our troopers and dispatchers have worked together with NDOT teams and several other agencies to help and even rescue stranded motorists over the last two days.”

Anyone who becomes stranded is urged to stay in their vehicle and call for help. The Nebraska State Patrol Highway Helpline is available by calling *55.

