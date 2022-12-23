Missing Omaha mother Cari Allen confirmed dead

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Douglas County Sheriff’s Office investigators have confirmed the body found in Topeka earlier this week is Cari Allen.

Her death has been ruled a homicide. No cause of death was released.

Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine said his office would be reviewing the autopsy results before reviewing any charges made against Aldrick Scott, the man accused of kidnapping her. Kleine told 6 News to expect a briefing on the matter next week.

“The DCSO would like to send our deepest condolences to the Allen Family,” the release from the sheriff’s office states.

Cari Allen, 43, of Omaha, was confirmed dead Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, following an autopsy performed on a body found in Topeka, Kan., during an investigation into her disappearance initiated just before Thanksgiving. (Douglas County Sheriff's Office / WOWT)

6 news learned Thursday that the autopsy had been scheduled for Friday in Topeka, Kan. The body was discovered Wednesday in Topeka amid the investigation into Allen’s disappearance.

DCSO investigators traveled to Topeka to be present during the autopsy.

A lead developed by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office into the disappearance of 43-year-old Allen led detectives to a location in Topeka — 150 miles from Omaha. It’s also the town where Scott lives.

Wednesday, investigators from the Topeka Police Department and the Shawnee County Sheriff were following up on the information from Nebraska at a farm about 10 minutes from Scott’s home.

It’s been about five weeks since Allen disappeared — the Saturday before Thanksgiving; the first sign of worry was when she stopped texting her son. She was last seen near her home at 168th and Blondo streets, and there have been countless searches in the Omaha-metro and in Kansas.

Friends say she had broken off the relationship with 47-year-old Scott two weeks prior.

Deputies found bullet holes in her home that had been patched up, but not painted.

According to detectives, Scott told them he was in Topeka, where he lived, at the time; but cellphone data allegedly put him in northwest Omaha near the bar where Allen had stopped by that Saturday night.

Her cell phone and laptop are missing.

Scott, who is retired military, is currently in the Douglas County Jail on a $10 million bond after investigators found him in the Central American country of Belize; he was brought back to Omaha last week to face kidnapping charges.

