Metro restaurants continue to deliver in frigid conditions

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The original kings of home food delivery, pizza and Chinese food restaurants, aren’t afraid of -30 wind chills.

“It’s not that cold. I got a little covering on my hands...”

Delivery driver Luis Rodriguez had already done about 20 deliveries in the first six hours of his shift, and with an extremely cold night ahead, he was keeping his car filled with gas.

“Just keep the car running,” he said.

Luis, in fact, says customers are bringing him the love when he brings them the hot food.

“They tip better,” he said. “They’re like, ‘oh, I’m sorry to bring you out here, it’s cold’ and they give you like 15-20 bucks most of the time.”

At Asian Wok, manager Sherry Beaudette’s keeping a close eye on conditions for her drivers during what could be a scary-cold night.

“We’re just watching where we’re going,” she said. “With us being the mom and pop place, we’re able to kind of screen the deliveries and make sure we’re not driving too far and that the drivers are staying warm.”

6 News spoke with a dozen independent or family-owned pizza and Chinese delivery locations across the metro and all said they were planning on keeping the deliveries going the next two nights. Most plan to be closed on Christmas, but will be back at it Monday.

Even COVID-19 didn’t seem to slow down businesses with pick-up and delivery pedigrees like Asian Wok.

“I think the owner was very prepared, and we already had the following base of core customers before all that hit,” Beaudette said. “He took the measures accordingly and we were still very busy with pick up and deliveries.”

Some restaurant owners we spoke to said the problem with delivery capability isn’t the wind chill or potentially bad road conditions. It’s finding enough drivers willing to work, since many didn’t return to the industry after cutbacks during the early months of COVID.

Traditionally, New Year’s Eve is a huge night for dine-in restaurants, and after the early years of COVID, many say reservations are once again trending higher. Deliveries and pickups both December 31 and New Year’s Day expect to be busy regardless.

