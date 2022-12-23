Lincoln Police investigating overnight homicide near 20th & Washington

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are investigating a homicide that occurred in the Near South neighborhood overnight.

Lincoln Police said shortly after midnight Friday, a person called 911 to report gunshots and possibly a car crash near 20th and Washington Streets.

LPD said responding officers found a 38-year-old male driver suffering from gunshot wounds. First responders attempted CPR but the man was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made but police do have information about someone fleeing the scene.

“We do not have any information that would suggest there is any ongoing, or targeted threat to the safety of the public; however, an arrest has not been made at this time.”

Police are withholding the victim’s identity until family can be notified.

The Lincoln Police Department is asking anyone with information or video involving the victim’s vehicle, a white Jeep Patriot, to come forward by calling 402-441-6000. If they wish to remain anonymous they can call Crime Stoppers at 402.475.3600.

This is the 11th homicide of 2022 in Lincoln.

LPD Chief Teresa Ewins said a 38-year-old man was shot and killed overnight.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.