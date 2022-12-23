Legal help offered after Legacy Crossing tenants slapped with high outstanding charges

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Delphine Newsome is one of many Legacy Crossing tenants spending their holiday looking for a new home.

“It’s just hard looking for another place to stay,” Newsome said. “I’ve been staying here and there.”

Days after being forced out of her apartment, Newsome was shocked to learn she overpaid the property and wouldn’t get her full security deposit back.

“I lost a lot of money since I’ve been staying here. I been staying here almost two years. They never did fix nothing.”

Newsome is not alone.

Residents shared with 6 News they’ve received bills with outstanding balances, including for things like sewage and water charges. One of those bills is as high as $4,100.

Heartland Family Service teamed up with Nebraska Legal Aid so that residents can fight back against these charges with a formal letter.

“This letter has information on where they need to send the letter to and has verbiage in it to help them demand the return of their deposits as well as that prorated December rent,” said Mindy Paces, Vice President-Housing & Financial Stability at Heartland Family Service.

Residents can fill out the letter and turn it into Legacy Crossing Apartments when they turn in their keys. It is also advised that residents mail in the letter to the two addresses listed on the template and save a copy for their records.

“Our case managers are more than happy to walk them through what that process looks like,” Paces said.

While Heartland Family Service can’t give legal advice, they’re more than happy to point people in the right direction.

Residents in need of legal advice can call the Legal Aid of Nebraska access line at 1-(877)-250-2016.

Heartland Family Service is providing letters to all residents of Legacy Crossing, but it can also be requested by contacting them directly.

Residents can also reach out to Aimee Melton of the Omaha City Council. She is an attorney working alongside Legal Aid of Nebraska to organize a legal task force. She can be contacted at (402)-226-1899.

