Large stretch of Interstate 35 closed in central Iowa, plows pulled

A view of Interstate 35 northbound, north of its interchange with U.S. Highway 20 in central...
A view of Interstate 35 northbound, north of its interchange with U.S. Highway 20 in central Iowa, from an Iowa Department of Transportation plow camera on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022.(Courtesy: Iowa Department of Transportation)
By KCRG News staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 3:29 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Citing dangerous travel conditions, the Iowa Department of Transportation has closed dozens of miles of a major interstate highway in the state.

Interstate 35, between exit 111 at U.S. Highway 30 in Ames and exit 194 at U.S. Highway 18 at Clear Lake, is closed as of 3:00 p.m. The closure is planned to last through the nighttime hours into Saturday morning, when the Iowa DOT will reevaluate conditions.

Barricades will block travelers from advancing past those exits in either direction.

Widespread areas of visibility of less than 1/4 mile amid strong wind gusts, along with snow-covered roadways, have been reported in north-central Iowa. This has led to very dangerous driving conditions.

Iowa DOT plows will also be removed from federal and state roadways in many parts of northern Iowa until further notice. The agency advises that road conditions will worsen quickly without plow services, and drivers are advised to avoid travel except in extreme emergencies.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FBI Omaha served a warrant at the home of Councilman Vinny Palermo, right, on the morning of...
FBI serves warrants at homes of Omaha Police officers, Councilman Palermo
Nebraska State Sen. Beau Ballard
Ricketts, Pillen announce Nebraska state senator appointment
Friday 6 FAWD
6 First Alert Weather Day: Streak of dangerous cold continues Friday
A hospital in Alabama says a couple and their newborn daughter all share the same birthday of...
Birthday delivery: Couple becomes first-time parents welcoming daughter on their birthday
Cari Allen, 43
Body found in Topeka as authorities continue investigating Cari Allen’s disappearance

Latest News

A local diaper bank is support families
Omaha diaper bank helps parents hit hard by high prices
Carson, Iowa residents asked to conserve water
The body found in Topeka, Kan., earlier this week has been identified as missing Omaha woman...
BREAKING: Body found in Topeka identified as Cari Allen
TC Energy to restart affected portion Keystone Pipeline
TC Energy to restart affected portion Keystone Pipeline
WOWT EPPLEY FLIGHTS FRIDAY
More flight delays through Omaha as cold weather presses on