Kalkbrenner returns as Creighton beats Butler 78-56

Ryan Kalkbrenner(Joe Nugent)
By Joe Nugent
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 10:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The big man scored a team-high 19 points on 8-of-9 shooting as Creighton beat Butler 78-56. It snaps a six game losing streak in a season of streaks, it all started with a six-game winning streak. The Bluejays are now 7-6 overall and 1-1 in the BIG EAST.

After falling behind 16-7 in the first half Creighton outscored the Bulldogs 33-15 over the next 12 minutes. It the largest hole the Jays overcame this season in a win. Baylor Scheierman delivered a 14 point performance on 6-9 shooting. Arthur Kaluma added a dozen points. As a team the Bluejays connected on 8-16 shots from the three point line. They also shot 56% from the field, 28-50.

Up next Creighton will play on Christmas day for the first time since 1953, hosting DePaul at 3:30.

