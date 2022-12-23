Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Brutal cold and windy conditions through Friday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Strong winds and intense cold will last through Friday... We’ll continue our 6 First Alert Weather Day coverage through the end of the work week.

6FAWD through Friday (wowt)

Winds will gust from the NW into the 30s and 40s through the day Friday.... although the strongest gusts will begin to taper off in the afternoon. This will combine with the cold to drop wind chills to 30-40 below zero through early Friday morning 25-30 below for the afternoon.

Wind forecast (wowt)

Wind chill Friday (wowt)

We’ll warm slightly into Christmas Eve with a high of 9 degrees... 24 by Christmas Day. A quick moving system comes in from the N Sunday night bringing the potential for less than 1″ of snow to areas mainly NE of the Metro. This drops temperatures back a few degrees Monday before our warmup resumes.

Christmas system (wowt)

We’ll finally be back above freezing Wednesday.

