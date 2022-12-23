Cox Omaha blames cable outages on cold weather

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Cox crews have been working to restore recent cable TV and internet outages reported around the Omaha-metro.

“We are working diligently to get the area up and running,” a spokesperson told 6 News.

According to the response from Cox, the cold weather is to blame for the outages.

Customers had initially been notified of outages in their area, some with an estimated repair time. But more recent updates on the progress stopped providing that information.

Cox said Friday that outages reported in the Omaha-metro area were due to the cold weather. (WOWT / Cox)

Downdetector was showing increased outages in the past 24 hours for several cable and internet service providers nationwide; but Cox seemed to have the most such outage reports in the Omaha-metro. Comparatively, Spectrum and CenturyLink were showing a handful of local outages during the same time period; AT&T and Verizon were showing even fewer than that here.

