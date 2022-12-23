Carson, Iowa residents asked to conserve water

Residents are asked to conserve water until further notice
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 4:27 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARSON, Iowa (WOWT) - People in Carson are being urged to immediately conserve and reduce water consumption until further notice.

The Pottawattamie County Emergency Management Agency says a service main to the water treatment plant has frozen.

Carson is roughly 25 miles east of Council Bluffs.

Customers will be notified when repairs are made and service is restored. No word yet on how long that will be.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FBI Omaha served a warrant at the home of Councilman Vinny Palermo, right, on the morning of...
FBI serves warrants at homes of Omaha Police officers, Councilman Palermo
Nebraska State Sen. Beau Ballard
Ricketts, Pillen announce Nebraska state senator appointment
Friday 6 FAWD
6 First Alert Weather Day: Streak of dangerous cold continues Friday
A hospital in Alabama says a couple and their newborn daughter all share the same birthday of...
Birthday delivery: Couple becomes first-time parents welcoming daughter on their birthday
Cari Allen, 43
Body found in Topeka as authorities continue investigating Cari Allen’s disappearance

Latest News

A local diaper bank is support families
Omaha diaper bank helps parents hit hard by high prices
The body found in Topeka, Kan., earlier this week has been identified as missing Omaha woman...
BREAKING: Body found in Topeka identified as Cari Allen
TC Energy to restart affected portion Keystone Pipeline
TC Energy to restart affected portion Keystone Pipeline
WOWT EPPLEY FLIGHTS FRIDAY
More flight delays through Omaha as cold weather presses on