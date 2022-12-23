Carson, Iowa residents asked to conserve water
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 4:27 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CARSON, Iowa (WOWT) - People in Carson are being urged to immediately conserve and reduce water consumption until further notice.
The Pottawattamie County Emergency Management Agency says a service main to the water treatment plant has frozen.
Carson is roughly 25 miles east of Council Bluffs.
Customers will be notified when repairs are made and service is restored. No word yet on how long that will be.
Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.