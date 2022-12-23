Athlete of the Week: Bellevue East’s Matt Dieterich

Matt Dieterich
Matt Dieterich(Joe Nugent)
By Joe Nugent
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 10:03 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Matt Dieterich had a two game average of 260 against Fremont with a 246 and a 274. In the second game he had nine consecutive strikes to start the game. For Matt he says it all comes down to consistency, he’s also the anchor for the Bellevue East bowling team.

Those two games are special for any high school bowler, let alone a sophomore, a 15 year old. Dieterich in his second year on the varsity team and he has raised his average by 20 pins to 208. In the offseason Matt travels to national tournaments, continuously working on the craft.

