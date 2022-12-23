6 First Alert Weather Day: Unrelenting cold continues today

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’re again starting with howling wind and bitter cold wind chills on this 6 First Alert Weather Day. It will feel like -30 to -40 degrees below zero for a good portion of the morning before improving a bit into the afternoon.

First Alert Friday (wowt)

Thankfully we’ll warm a bit more today and get to near 1 degree for a high this afternoon. That will all happen as wind gusts still bump up to near 40-45mph at times.

Wind Gusts (WOWT)

Friday Forecast (WOWT)

Wind gusts will finally start to relax a bit tonight into Saturday morning helping the weather to improve some for the holiday weekend. Even though each morning over the weekend will start below zero, the afternoon hours will show some marked improvement.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

Keep an eye on the Christmas day snow chance later into the evening. That will try to bring a little light snow to our area overnight but the snow will be heavier the farther east and northeast you go into Iowa. Watch that one for any late holiday weekend travel.

