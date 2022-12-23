6 First Alert Weather Day: Unrelenting cold continues today

By Rusty Lord
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 5:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’re again starting with howling wind and bitter cold wind chills on this 6 First Alert Weather Day. It will feel like -30 to -40 degrees below zero for a good portion of the morning before improving a bit into the afternoon.

First Alert Friday
First Alert Friday(wowt)

Thankfully we’ll warm a bit more today and get to near 1 degree for a high this afternoon. That will all happen as wind gusts still bump up to near 40-45mph at times.

Wind Gusts
Wind Gusts(WOWT)
Friday Forecast
Friday Forecast(WOWT)

Wind gusts will finally start to relax a bit tonight into Saturday morning helping the weather to improve some for the holiday weekend. Even though each morning over the weekend will start below zero, the afternoon hours will show some marked improvement.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

Keep an eye on the Christmas day snow chance later into the evening. That will try to bring a little light snow to our area overnight but the snow will be heavier the farther east and northeast you go into Iowa. Watch that one for any late holiday weekend travel.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FBI Omaha served a warrant at the home of Councilman Vinny Palermo, right, on the morning of...
FBI serves warrants at homes of Omaha Police officers, Councilman Palermo
Nebraska State Sen. Beau Ballard
Ricketts, Pillen announce Nebraska state senator appointment
Friday 6 FAWD
6 First Alert Weather Day: Streak of dangerous cold continues Friday
A hospital in Alabama says a couple and their newborn daughter all share the same birthday of...
Birthday delivery: Couple becomes first-time parents welcoming daughter on their birthday
Cari Allen, 43
Body found in Topeka as authorities continue investigating Cari Allen’s disappearance

Latest News

Friday 6 FAWD
6 First Alert Weather Day: Streak of dangerous cold continues Friday
Wind chill Friday
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Brutal cold and windy conditions through Friday
Cold weather updates: Metro Transit ending Omaha-area bus service early
Owner of Blue Line Coffee making drink for customer
Amid freezing cold, Omaha workers are pressing through