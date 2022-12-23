6 First Alert Weather Day: Streak of dangerous cold continues Friday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The streak of sub zero weather continues Friday with a high of only -1. We’ll dip down to about -12 overnight before slowly warming in the afternoon... we’ll struggle to break above 0 with the Metro staying just below for the afternoon.

This will combine with continued gusty winds from the NW, especially strong in the morning, to create dangerously cold wind chills. Gusts reach into the 40s overnight into the early morning hours of Friday. They’ll gradually lighten in the afternoon and evening but will remain in the 30s.

The cold will not be as intense as it was Thursday but still puts us in the frostbite in 10-30 min zone for any exposed skin. Dress in layers and avoid spending too much time outdoors if possible.

We’ll gradually warm up from there with highs back above zero on Saturday and aa warm up above freezing by the middle of next week.

