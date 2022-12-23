6 First Alert Weather Day: Streak of dangerous cold continues Friday

Emily's 6 First Alert Weather Day update
By Emily Roehler and Rusty Lord
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 5:12 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The streak of sub zero weather continues Friday with a high of only -1. We’ll dip down to about -12 overnight before slowly warming in the afternoon... we’ll struggle to break above 0 with the Metro staying just below for the afternoon.

Friday 6 FAWD
Friday 6 FAWD(wowt)

This will combine with continued gusty winds from the NW, especially strong in the morning, to create dangerously cold wind chills. Gusts reach into the 40s overnight into the early morning hours of Friday. They’ll gradually lighten in the afternoon and evening but will remain in the 30s.

Wind overnight Thur-Fri
Wind overnight Thur-Fri(wowt)

The cold will not be as intense as it was Thursday but still puts us in the frostbite in 10-30 min zone for any exposed skin. Dress in layers and avoid spending too much time outdoors if possible.

Wind chill Friday
Wind chill Friday(wowt)

We’ll gradually warm up from there with highs back above zero on Saturday and aa warm up above freezing by the middle of next week.

