Omaha shoppers prep for the holidays in bitter temperatures

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Whether you’re ready or not, Christmas is on its way — and not even Mother Nature can stop the clock.

That is why people like Molley Mullen braved dangerous temperatures and snowy roads.

“Christmas doesn’t change days based on the weather, so we had to get out here and get what we needed for holiday party after holiday party,” Mullen said.

Mullen’s trip to her local grocery store was a challenge. She said her car kept slipping and sliding.

She and her friend have gone to three different stores in the past two days.

“If every store had everything in stock it would’ve been a one-stop shop, but we’re still looking for the basics for baking and cooking,” Mullen said.

Kaycee Conaway is Mullen’s friend. She’s visiting from New Orleans. Conaway said she is used to the cold, but the temperature she felt today was unimaginable.

“The insides of my nose are freezing so it’s taking me back to Chicago winters,” Conaway said.

Conaway and Mullen were both wearing double layers of clothing.

“It’s really cold, the wind chill makes sense here since it’s so flat,” Conaway said.

Despite the cold, Conaway and Mullen said that it won’t get in the way of celebrating the holidays.

