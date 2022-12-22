‘Nobody is standing up for Karly’: Family of Omaha house party shooting victim seeks justice

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A suspect in the murder of a young Omaha woman during a hail of gunfire at a house party was in court Thursday.

Imhotep Davis, 25, was denied bond and will remain in jail until trial.

Dealing with the tragedy doesn’t get any easier for Karly Wood’s family as Christmas approaches.

Her family came to the Douglas County Courthouse on Thursday afternoon to make sure of two things: that they ultimately get justice, and that no one forgets Karly.

Imhotep Davis (Douglas County Jail)

Detectives believe Davis fired the fatal shots that killed Wood during an early morning house party in mid-November.

Davis is a convicted felon times four. The victim’s mother believes the system failed her daughter.

“It doesn’t change anything. My daughter’s not coming home. But at least he’s not going to be out as a felon with a gun, as he was with her,” Amber Wood said. “I feel like things need to change. I don’t know what that looks like, but something has to change. That someone who has four felonies is able to be out with a gun and shoot someone who was innocent.”

Wood was just 20 years old when she was killed. Her family says she was saving up to buy a house and start a business.

The mass shooting at the Nov. 13 birthday party left eight people shot; police say some of the victims were also shooters. Investigators said there were four different guns used at the scene of 34th and Ames streets.

“Nobody is standing up for Karly,” Amber Wood said. “She literally went there for 10 minutes to see some friends and say hello.”

Wood wants to make sure others don’t forget her daughter’s name: Karly. That somehow, some way, she’s able to impact a justice system that seems to give too many chances to felons.

“Karly loved the holidays. She was the biggest gift-giver you’d probably ever meet; she loved giving gifts. When she received a gift she would smile ear to ear, even if she didn’t like it,” her mother said. “We’re going to miss that. I don’t know what Christmas will look like because every day we wake up is different.”

What’s even more disappointing for the family: They say people Karly went to see that night at the party aren’t talking about what happened. It’s frustrating for them that people know who all the shooters were, but aren’t saying as much to police.

