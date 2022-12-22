NDCS staff member assaulted by inmate in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A staff member at the Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln suffered a serious injury after they were assaulted on Tuesday.

NDCS said the assault took place inside a pantry office.

“The inmate was verbally aggressive to the staff person and punched him in the head. The injured staff person deployed a burst of oleoresin capsicum (OC), which accidentally hit a second staff person in the head and arm. The second staff member managed to escort the inmate out of the office and made a radio call for assistance. When additional staff members arrived, the inmate was restrained,” NDCS said in a release.

The staff member who was assaulted went to the hospital for treatment.

An investigation of the incident is underway, according to NDCS.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.