NDCS staff member assaulted by inmate in Lincoln

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(MGN)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 10:38 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A staff member at the Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln suffered a serious injury after they were assaulted on Tuesday.

NDCS said the assault took place inside a pantry office.

“The inmate was verbally aggressive to the staff person and punched him in the head. The injured staff person deployed a burst of oleoresin capsicum (OC), which accidentally hit a second staff person in the head and arm. The second staff member managed to escort the inmate out of the office and made a radio call for assistance. When additional staff members arrived, the inmate was restrained,” NDCS said in a release.

The staff member who was assaulted went to the hospital for treatment.

An investigation of the incident is underway, according to NDCS.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FBI Omaha served a warrant at the home of Councilman Vinny Palermo, right, on the morning of...
FBI serves warrants at homes of Omaha Police officers, Councilman Palermo
Cari Allen, 43
Body found in Topeka as authorities continue investigating Cari Allen’s disappearance
Snow storm updates: OPPD warns of potential wind-related power outages
Omaha Public Works reviews snow plan

Latest News

WOWT OMAHA AIRPORT - EPPLEY AIRFIELD
Weather causing canceled, delayed flights in and out of Omaha
WOWT OMAHA WARMING CENTERS
Update on Omaha snow removal, warming centers, bus schedules
OMAHA COPES WITH EXTREME COLD
Omaha residents working to keep warm, safe
PETS IN THE COLD
Keeping pets safe in the cold
11 a.m. Midday update on the very cold winter storm that rolled in Wednesday night, Dec. 21,...
Omaha coping with snow, cold - 11AM