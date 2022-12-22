Mount Crescent opens for 2022-2023 season, now with new renovations

HONEY CREEK, Iowa. (WOWT) - The cold didn’t stop people from coming to the opening of Mount Crescent on Wednesday. It is one of Pottawattamie County’s top attractions.

Folks like Ella Hanson said they’ve been waiting for this for a while.

“We came a couple of years ago, so we’re excited to see how it’s changed,” Hanson said.

“We were going to go to drive to Kansas City to go skating, but then my dad said ‘hey, it’s actually open’ so we’re very excited,” Hanson said.

The county purchased the ski resort last December, with management taking control in July.

“This year was amazing. A lot of people on our team have been excited about Mount Crescent for a while,” said Kylie Gumpert, promotions and outreach coordinator for Pottawattamie County. She said there’s been improvements made to the resort’s infrastructure.

“We added four new snowmaking machines that have double the capacity as the other ones, and we made some electrical updates that will help us reach more parts of the hill that rely on natural snowfall,” Gumpert said.

Gumpert said they’ve also expanded the side trails so more people will be able to ski on the resort. Other renovations included improving their ticketing system and revamping their lodge kitchen.

However, she wants the public to expect more in the months ahead.

“Our goal is to make Mount Crescent a four-season place where people can appreciate and enjoy the natural surroundings of the hills year-round,” Gumpert said.

