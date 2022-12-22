Holiday will shine on at Open Door Mission

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - For 68 Christmases, Open Door Mission has found a way.

“There’s always room at the table for one more.”

Open Door Mission president and CEO Candace Gregory is already preparing for the coming weather extremes. The shelter at capacity, but they’ve rolled out mats to handle when the expected overflow population comes in from the storm.

This year, and preparing for this Christmas, has been tough. Donations are down and the need is up. Those on the margin feel inflation and rising gas prices more than most. Christmas gifts, even holiday meals, can feel like a luxury. Which is where Open Door Mission and other shelters and assistance centers in the metro step in.

“Whether it be Christmas or Hanukkah or a birthday that’s upcoming, we know if we can support them that they can use their income to keep heat and lights on, put gas in their car to go to work, put food on their table,” Gregory said. “And that’s what we’re trying to do is create empowerment.”

It takes more than a few extra elves to keep the Toy and Joy Shop shelves full.

Ryan Caughuy is a volunteer firefighter in Underwood, Iowa and this is his fourth season helping the mission during the holidays.

“It’s good to help out these families,” the 22-year-old said. “These are the only Christmas gifts that they have, so all these toys are just great for these kids, it brightens up the holidays.”

Middle school student Ethan Whitney, 13, volunteers here with his mom and dad.

“Christmas day for all kids should be joyous,” he said. “They should have something under the tree because that’s something that all kids should have, and no one should miss out on that, its Christmas day.”

Grace Kinsella is a junior at the University of Notre Dame. She worked in the summer with the mission and returned to help during the holidays.

”This has really changed my career path,” she said. “I’m still not entirely sure what I will end up doing (after college), but I’m studying business, (and) I would love to somehow combine social impact with business as well, seeing all the individuals here at the Open Door Mission who are impacted by the work that they do every day.”

All the employees and volunteers, regular and part-time, make the seasonal programs like the toy shop and ‘Adopt a Guest’ possible, regardless the weather.

“On Christmas morning all 700 of our guests will have gifts that are wrapped with bows and name tags, and just really beautiful,” Gregory said. “Its just a reflection of the love and care our community gives.”

With the storm bearing down and Christmas right behind it, the message from open door mission remains clear.

“You don’t have to suffer, our community cares,” Gregory said. “And that’s why our shelves are full of toys, that’s why we have a turkey or ham, a choice for your families, that’s why you get to choose your holiday food pantries, because school’s out, we know that’s hard for families, so there’s no need to go without.”>

Gregory points out that it’s not too late to reach out if you or someone you know is going without this Christmas week. The Open Door Mission is about two miles northeast of Charles Schwab Field off Abbott Drive.

