Holiday travel ramps up at Eppley Airfield, authorities advise caution

With the impending storm, travelers are wary of likely delays.
With holiday travel in full swing, Eppley Airfield is asking fliers to be patient.
By Johan Marin
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 7:06 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Bev Hendrick is worried about the weather. She is traveling from Omaha to Arizona to visit family and feared her flight wouldn’t take off as scheduled.

“They’re predicting quite of bit of snow from what I’ve been told,” Hendrick said.

She was right to be nervous. Several flights at Eppley were delayed or canceled Wednesday because of a major storm making its way across the Midwest.

It couldn’t come at a worse time.

Stephen McCoy is the chief information and development officer for Eppley. He said they expect nearly three hundred thousand passengers will fly in and out of the airport between December 16th and January 5th.

“There will be higher volumes, there will be lines both at the airline checking counters, as well as the TSA,” McCoy said.

That’s more than they saw in 2019.

“It’s a lot of travelers who are infrequent travelers who haven’t flown in some time,” Hendrick said.

Hendrick says it’s been a while since she’s traveled because of the pandemic. Now that she’s able to, she’s happy she got the opportunity.

“I’m glad we can travel again, I love to travel,” Hendrick said.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FBI Omaha served a warrant at the home of Councilman Vinny Palermo, right, on the morning of...
FBI serves warrants at homes of Omaha Police officers, Councilman Palermo
Omaha Public Works reviews snow plan
Mason Goldman
Huskers land three commitments with signing day coming Wednesday
Winter Threats
6 First Alert Weather Day: Large winter storm moves into the area Wednesday
Snow storm updates: OPPD warns of potential wind-related power outages

Latest News

A body found in Topeka, Kansas, is believed to be that of missing Omaha woman Cari Allen.
BREAKING: Body found in Kansas connected to Omaha missing persons' case
A study from the ACLU of Nebraska is shining light on the drawbacks of cash bond and how it may...
New study explores drawbacks of cash bond
Road conditions continue to deteriorate as the evening rush wraps up.
6:30 p.m. Storm Tracker update: Road conditions continuing to deteriorate
Cari Allen, 43
Body found in Topeka as authorities continue investigating Cari Allen’s disappearance