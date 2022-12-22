Finalists announced in search for Ralston Public Schools superintendent

Four finalists are in the running for the position.
Ralston Public Schools logo
Ralston Public Schools logo(PHOTO: @RalstonSchools on Twitter)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 3:29 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Ralston Public Schools Board of Education has selected its finalists in its search for its next superintendent.

Four finalists will be interviewed for the position Jan. 4 and 5:

  • Dr. Angela Plugge, Director of Learning at Waverly Schools
  • Jason Buckingham, Assistant Supt. for Business, Ralston Public Schools
  • Mark Fritch, Superintendent, Nebraska City Public Schools
  • Dr. Cecilia Wilken, Assistant Supt. for Learning, Ralston Public Schools

They’ll face “Meet and Greet Committees” composed of students, support staff, teachers and administrators, in addition to formal interviews.

The board is expected to make a final decision by Jan. 9, with the new hire beginning their tenure on or about July 1.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FBI Omaha served a warrant at the home of Councilman Vinny Palermo, right, on the morning of...
FBI serves warrants at homes of Omaha Police officers, Councilman Palermo
Cari Allen, 43
Body found in Topeka as authorities continue investigating Cari Allen’s disappearance
Snow storm updates: OPPD warns of potential wind-related power outages
Omaha Public Works reviews snow plan

Latest News

WOWT OMAHA AIRPORT - EPPLEY AIRFIELD
Weather causing canceled, delayed flights in and out of Omaha
WOWT OMAHA WARMING CENTERS
Update on Omaha snow removal, warming centers, bus schedules
OMAHA COPES WITH EXTREME COLD
Omaha residents working to keep warm, safe
11 a.m. Midday update on the very cold winter storm that rolled in Wednesday night, Dec. 21,...
Omaha coping with snow, cold - 11AM
PETS IN THE COLD
Keeping pets safe in the cold