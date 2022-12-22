Finalists announced in search for Ralston Public Schools superintendent
Four finalists are in the running for the position.
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 3:29 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Ralston Public Schools Board of Education has selected its finalists in its search for its next superintendent.
Four finalists will be interviewed for the position Jan. 4 and 5:
- Dr. Angela Plugge, Director of Learning at Waverly Schools
- Jason Buckingham, Assistant Supt. for Business, Ralston Public Schools
- Mark Fritch, Superintendent, Nebraska City Public Schools
- Dr. Cecilia Wilken, Assistant Supt. for Learning, Ralston Public Schools
They’ll face “Meet and Greet Committees” composed of students, support staff, teachers and administrators, in addition to formal interviews.
The board is expected to make a final decision by Jan. 9, with the new hire beginning their tenure on or about July 1.
Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.