Finalists announced in search for Ralston Public Schools superintendent

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Ralston Public Schools Board of Education has selected its finalists in its search for its next superintendent.

Four finalists will be interviewed for the position Jan. 4 and 5:

Dr. Angela Plugge, Director of Learning at Waverly Schools

Jason Buckingham, Assistant Supt. for Business, Ralston Public Schools

Mark Fritch, Superintendent, Nebraska City Public Schools

Dr. Cecilia Wilken, Assistant Supt. for Learning, Ralston Public Schools

They’ll face “Meet and Greet Committees” composed of students, support staff, teachers and administrators, in addition to formal interviews.

The board is expected to make a final decision by Jan. 9, with the new hire beginning their tenure on or about July 1.

