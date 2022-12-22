Family dog kills 4-day-old baby girl, police say

Police in Arkansas say they’re investigating an incident where a newborn baby was reportedly...
Police in Arkansas say they’re investigating an incident where a newborn baby was reportedly killed by a dog.(Blacqbook via Canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 5:28 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAVE SPRINGS, Ark. (Gray News) - Police in Arkansas say a baby has died after it was bitten by a dog.

According to the Cave Springs Police Department, officers responded to a home on Dec. 14 regarding a family dog that bit a four-day-old baby.

Authorities said the newborn suffered severe injuries to her head and was transported to a hospital.

The baby girl was flown to Arkansas Children’s Hospital in Little Rock but eventually died.

According to police, the dog, a 3-year-old Siberian Husky, was seized and euthanized by a veterinary service in accordance with state law.

Cave Springs police did not immediately identify the family involved but said the incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FBI Omaha served a warrant at the home of Councilman Vinny Palermo, right, on the morning of...
FBI serves warrants at homes of Omaha Police officers, Councilman Palermo
Cari Allen, 43
Body found in Topeka as authorities continue investigating Cari Allen’s disappearance
Snow storm updates: OPPD warns of potential wind-related power outages
Omaha Public Works reviews snow plan

Latest News

Karly Wood's mom spoke to 6 News about the impact she hopes her daughter will have.
‘Nobody is standing up for Karly’: Family of Omaha house party shooting victim seeks justice
Even with brutal cold, holiday shoppers were still out in full force.
Omaha shoppers prep for the holidays in bitter temperatures
Sam Bankman-Fried, center, is shown handcuffed at the airport in Nassau, Bahamas, before he...
FTX founder Bankman-Fried allowed $250M bond, house arrest
The winter storm brings heavy snow fall and hazardous driving conditions.
Holiday travel upended as forecasters warn of ‘bomb cyclone’