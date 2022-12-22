Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Snow, wind and dangerous cold arrive Wednesday night

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Light snow showers continue through the early evening hours as our winter storm brings intense snow, wind and cold through W and C Nebraska. Heavier snow should arrive to the NW of the Metro by 8 PM coming with strong wind and a quick cool down. Snow picks up from there, looking most likely and heaviest for the Metro in the 10PM-1AM window before shifting SE through early Thursday morning.

Snow chances (wowt)

The metro sees 3″-6″ of snow Wed-Thu with isolated higher amounts possible in W Iowa. To the NW totals drop.

Snow Forecast (WOWT)

Strong winds and intense cold will last through Friday... Travel concerns due to blowing snow are expected through Friday along with dangerous wind chills. All three days are 6 First Alert Weather Days.

Wind forecast (wowt)

With gusts as high as the 40s blowing snow will be a concern with periods of blizzard conditions possible into Friday... even once the snow has stopped. This will combine with the cold to drop wind chills to 30-40 below zero with the coldest conditions Thursday into Friday.

Wind chill forecast (wowt)

We’ll warm slightly into Christmas with highs in the teens. We’ll finally be back above freezing Wednesday.

5 day forecast (wowt)

