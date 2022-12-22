Cold weather updates: Omaha flights canceled, delayed

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Here are the latest updates on the impacts of Thursday’s extreme cold.

Snow totals came in under what had been forecasted. Eppley Airfield recorded 1.5 inches, Valley had about an inch, and most locations were around those measurements, though there was 2.4 inches recorded in Underwood, Iowa. But the real impact of the winter system is the extreme cold — wind chills could reach a low as 40-below — and terrible winds that will blow snow around throughout the day Thursday and into the night.

Holiday travelers are advised to check the status of their flights as more than 1,700 flights across the country have been canceled and more than 2,700 have delayed. Eppley Airfield was showing canceled flights from Delta and Southwest, affecting travel to and from Atlanta, New York, Salt Lake City, Detroit, Denver, and Chicago.

Omaha road crews have switched to sand to increase traction on snowy and icy streets as salt becomes ineffective on the pavement in extremely cold temperatures.

The Salvation Army has warming centers open Thursday and Friday for those needing shelter during the day.

Omaha North Corps , located near 24th and Pratt streets, and the Omaha Kroc Center , located near 28th and Y streets, are both open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Omaha Citadel Corps, at 37th and Cuming streets, is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Those going out and about in the dangerous cold are advised to layer up and take it slow.

Metro has adjusted bus schedules during the extreme cold, following similar schedules for most routes as those operated on Saturdays. According to a notice on Metro’s website:

All Metro services, including ORBT, will end at approximately 8 p.m. tonight and Friday. Here are the specific end times for most routes.

Routes ORBT, 3, 4, 5, 8, 11, 13, 14, 15, 18, 24, 26, 30, 35, 36, and 55 will operate on Saturday schedules.

Route 16 will run a modified schedule: three morning trips and three evening trips.

Green Route is on a weekday schedule.

Blue Route service ends at 8:35 p.m. at 19th and Farnam streets.

Yellow Route started at 7:05 a.m. at 19th and Farnam streets.

Riders were encouraged to download the MyRide OMA app to keep updated on the latest schedule adjustments; or call 402-341-0800 for assistance.

And don’t forget to keep your pets safe in the cold, too. Make sure they have a warm shelter — if it’s too cold for you to be outside, then it’s also too cold for them. Keep them groomed and don’t forget to protect their paws as the chemicals used to keep streets and sidewalks safe for people can be harmful to animals.

