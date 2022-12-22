Omaha investigators heading to Topeka for autopsy of body found there

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Douglas County Sheriff’s Office investigators may soon have a few more answers in the case of missing Omaha mother Cari Allen.

While there has not yet been a positive ID made on the body discovered amid the investigation into Allen’s disappearance, 6 news has learned an autopsy has been scheduled for Friday in Topeka, Kan.

That should shed light on a number of things, including the cause of her death.

For many, a positive ID seems to be a foregone conclusion. After all, a lead developed by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office into the disappearance of 43-year-old Allen led detectives to a location in Topeka — 150 miles from Omaha. It’s also the town where Aldrick Scott, the man accused of kidnapping her, lives.

Wednesday, investigators from the Topeka Police Department and the Shawnee County Sheriff were following up on the information from Nebraska at a farm about 10 minutes from Scott’s home.

DCSO investigators will be present during the autopsy.

Cari Allen, 43 (Douglas County Sheriff's Office)

It’s been nearly five weeks since Allen disappeared — the Saturday before Thanksgiving; the first sign of worry was when she stopped texting her son. She was last seen near her home at 168th and Blondo streets, and there have been countless searches in the Omaha-metro and in Kansas.

Friends say she had broken off the relationship with 47-year-old Scott two weeks prior.

Deputies found bullet holes in her home that had been patched up, but not painted.

According to detectives, Scott told them he was in Topeka, where he lived, at the time; but cellphone data allegedly put him in northwest Omaha near the bar where Allen had stopped by that Saturday night.

Her cell phone and laptop are missing.

Scott, who is retired military, is currently in the Douglas County Jail on a $10 million bond after investigators found him in the Central American country of Belize; he was brought back to Omaha last week to face kidnapping charges.

