Biden to deliver Christmas message ahead of holiday weekend

President Joe Biden gets a weather briefing on Thursday at the White House as much of the...
President Joe Biden gets a weather briefing on Thursday at the White House as much of the nation is being threatened an Arctic blast.(Source: CNN/Pool)
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 12:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - President Joe Biden is set to deliver a holiday message of unity Thursday afternoon from the White House.

Biden will give “a Christmas address focused on what unites us as Americans, his optimism for the year ahead, and wishing Americans joy in the coming year,” the White House said.

One thing unifying much of the country for sure: the cold.

An Arctic blast is causing temperatures to plunge throughout much of the U.S. and leading to hazardous conditions ahead of a busy travel period.

The holiday message also comes as Congress is dealing with passage of the annual budget bill.

An Arctic blast threatens holiday travel across the U.S. (Source: CNN/KING/WSOC/WCCO/GETTY IMAGES)

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FBI Omaha served a warrant at the home of Councilman Vinny Palermo, right, on the morning of...
FBI serves warrants at homes of Omaha Police officers, Councilman Palermo
Cari Allen, 43
Body found in Topeka as authorities continue investigating Cari Allen’s disappearance
Snow storm updates: OPPD warns of potential wind-related power outages
Omaha Public Works reviews snow plan

Latest News

WOWT OMAHA AIRPORT - EPPLEY AIRFIELD
Weather causing canceled, delayed flights in and out of Omaha
WOWT OMAHA WARMING CENTERS
Update on Omaha snow removal, warming centers, bus schedules
OMAHA COPES WITH EXTREME COLD
Omaha residents working to keep warm, safe
PETS IN THE COLD
Keeping pets safe in the cold
11 a.m. Midday update on the very cold winter storm that rolled in Wednesday night, Dec. 21,...
Omaha coping with snow, cold - 11AM