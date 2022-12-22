Amid freezing cold, Omaha workers are pressing through

Dangerously cold temperatures have set in as winds expected to come in Thursday afternoon.
By Taylor Johnson
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 11:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two Omaha men spent their Thursday morning blowing snow and plowing streets after the overnight storm.

“You’re just trying to help people out is all it is,” Jason Dueling said.

Dueling said the below-freezing temperatures slowed down some of their work. The cold air did major damage to some of their equipment.

“Both my snow blowers went down. So, I’ve got to repair them as soon as I get done with these driveways.”

In Dundee, those at Blue Line Coffee are hoping to keep their customers warm one cup at a time. They’re used to starting their day right at 7 a.m.

“There’s usually like a small line with at least three or four people ready to come in right when I unlock,” barista Chase Kozicki said.

However, Thursday morning was different.

“The beginning of the morning is going to be really slow because a lot of people don’t have work. So, there’s going to be a lot of people waking up discovering that the roads are not so bad,” he said.

While Kozicki told 6 News that bad weather days can throw a wrench into their workflow, they’ll be right there to serve as their customers trickle in.

