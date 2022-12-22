6 First Alert Weather Day: Dangerous cold and wicked wind Thursday & Friday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The snow has moved out early this morning but a few more flurries are possible the rest of the day. Now blowing snow, dangerous cold and wicked winds are going to be the issue today and Friday.

6 First Alert Weather Day (WOWT)

Wind chills will dip as low as -45 at times today but will consistently be -30 to -40 all day long. Wind gusts to 45 mph from the northwest will blow around the dry powder as well.

Wind Gusts (WOWT)

Wind Chill Today (WOWT)

Air temperatures will not get above 0 this afternoon with a high of -7 in my forecast for the day ahead. The relentless cold will persist tonight and Friday too with a high of -1 likely Friday.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

Friday Forecast (WOWT)

Wind Chills Friday (WOWT)

