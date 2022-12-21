OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Interstate 80 was closed in both directions around the noon hour due to multiple crashes on the bridge over the Missouri River.

Preliminary reports indicate crashes on or near the bridge over the Missiouri River. Authorities were advising cautious travel all through the I-80/I-480/Highway 75 corridor.

Several snowplows were seen crossing eastbound at about 12:25 p.m. along with several vehicles, indicating that authorities were letting vehicles that were stuck on the bridge to come through. 

FORECAST: Large winter storm moves into the area Wednesday
RELATED: Omaha Public Works reviews snow plan

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 news for updates.

