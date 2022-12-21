OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Interstate 80 was closed in both directions around the noon hour due to multiple crashes on the bridge over the Missouri River.

Preliminary reports indicate crashes on or near the bridge over the Missiouri River. Authorities were advising cautious travel all through the I-80/I-480/Highway 75 corridor.

Due to multiple accidents on I-80, Eastbound I-80 is currently closed at 13th. Caution should be taken in the entire JFK/80/480 corridor due to slick conditions. pic.twitter.com/xYV0qJ92D4 — Omaha Police Dept (@OmahaPolice) December 21, 2022

Several snowplows were seen crossing eastbound at about 12:25 p.m. along with several vehicles, indicating that authorities were letting vehicles that were stuck on the bridge to come through.

Watch a live update from 6 First Alert Traffic Reporter Jaret Lansford above, in our apps, and on our Facebook page.

—

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 news for updates.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.