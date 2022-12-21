Omaha murder suspect extradited from Seattle, booked into Douglas County Jail

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man wanted in connection with the death of an Omaha woman in November has been returned to Douglas County from Seattle.

Keanu Louis, 18, was arrested in Seattle and extradited back to Omaha. He was booked Wednesday into Douglas County Corrections on first-degree murder and weapons charges.

Keanu Louis (Omaha Police Department)

Louis is the second suspect arrested in the Nov. 6 murder of 20-year-old DaeTiauna Kellogg, of Omaha.

Cameron Foster, 22, was arrested for first-degree murder in the case and appeared in court last month. His bond was denied and a preliminary hearing was set for Dec. 28.

Cameron Foster (Omaha Police Department)

