Omaha murder suspect extradited from Seattle, booked into Douglas County Jail

Keanu Louis, 18, is one of two people facing charges in the death of 20-year-old DaeTiauna Kellogg.
Keanu Louis was arrested Wednesday in Seattle and will be extradited back to Omaha, where is facing charges in the murder of 20-year-old DaeTiauna Kellogg.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 2:05 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man wanted in connection with the death of an Omaha woman in November has been returned to Douglas County from Seattle.

Keanu Louis, 18, was arrested in Seattle and extradited back to Omaha. He was booked Wednesday into Douglas County Corrections on first-degree murder and weapons charges.

Keanu Louis
Keanu Louis(Omaha Police Department)

Louis is the second suspect arrested in the Nov. 6 murder of 20-year-old DaeTiauna Kellogg, of Omaha.

Cameron Foster, 22, was arrested for first-degree murder in the case and appeared in court last month. His bond was denied and a preliminary hearing was set for Dec. 28.

Cameron Foster
Cameron Foster(Omaha Police Department)

