Moving veterans home in time for Christmas

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Anthony Casaus is in his own home for Christmas, something hard to fathom a short time ago.

“I haven’t had Christmas in quite a few years, ya know,” he said from his Council Bluffs home. “I’m looking forward to having Christmas this year.”

After serving in the Navy, Anthony fell, landing in federal prison then homelessness.

But with help from programs supported by Homeless Veterans’ Reintegration Services (HVRP) like Moving Veterans Forward (MVF), Casaus has picked himself up and is living in the possibility of a different life.

“Veterans moving forward brought me some couches, a recliner, a coffee pot, some food,” he said. “I’m trying to get back on my feet, a fresh start, trying to move forward, going forward, so they helped me out.”

The furniture, and other items, even the cake mix, came from the MVF warehouse in Papillion, where the founder of Moving Veterans Forward Ron Hernandez sees helping every fellow vet as his duty. The last day of helping veterans move before taking a break for Christmas was far from quiet, starting at 6:00 a.m. and ending 12 hours later.

“A crazy day,” Hernandez said. “We helped and serviced five homeless (veterans) transitioning from their care, whether they were in a 3/4 house or in a facility, into their new permanent home, right before Christmas.”

The work done by Hernandez and his army of volunteers is staggering. In 2022, 172 moves helped 260 people transition into new homes. Over a dozen years, 1,192 moves have put well over 3,000 veterans and their families into sustainable, safe living in the metro.

Hernandez works with a heavy heart this Christmas, his first since the passing two weeks ago of his 89-year-old father, a Vietnam veteran who volunteered with MVF until he became ill. Ron has also been fighting his own battle against cancer. But he continues to soldier on.

“I’m career military, Army, and I’m still taking care of soldiers.,” he said. “And I’ll do it forever, as long as the Lord lets me.”

“Coming into Christmas, I’ve been blessed so greatly by all the people in the Omaha area, and we have a lot of people in Council Bluffs who help us, too,” Hernandez said. “I just want to say thank you very much for all the help and support, because if it wasn’t for all the people donating to us, we wouldn’t be able to complete this mission every day.”

